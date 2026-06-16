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WHAT EXACTLY WAS BEING CELEBRATED IN DENVER, COLORADO THAT THIS OCCURRED❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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126 views • Today

Drunk driver ran over people during the Celebrations 🍾


The one thing missing from all of these stories is exactly what it was that Serrato was celebrating


UPDATE: More information is emerging after the violent downtown Denver crash involving a BMW that struck two women and left one trapped underneath the vehicle.

According to reports, 56-year-old Cesario Serrato was arrested June 14 after allegedly running a red light and plowing into pedestrians in downtown Denver. Witnesses reportedly told investigators that one woman became pinned beneath the BMW and was dragged through the intersection while bystanders screamed for the driver to stop.


Witnesses alleged officers and civilians repeatedly yelled that a woman was trapped underneath the vehicle, but the driver allegedly accelerated again before police were finally able to remove the keys from the BMW. A visible blood trail could reportedly be seen beneath the vehicle during the incident.


Video we previously posted from the scene showed the chaotic moment responders realized someone was underneath the car, prompting officers, firefighters, and civilians to physically lift the BMW in an effort to free the victim.

The woman trapped beneath the vehicle was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and was reportedly fighting for her life following the crash.


Reports indicate Serrato was allegedly out on a $0 personal recognizance bond from another case at the time of the incident and has multiple open cases in Denver County Court. Prior reported criminal history allegedly includes DUI-related offenses, fraud, and weapons charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.


https://www.threads.com/@denverinthedark/post/DZnDPVyjupw/video-we-previously-posted-from-the-scene-showed-the-chaotic-moment-responders/


https://archive.vn/GEoO2


Source: https://x.com/JOKAQARMY1/status/2066575247797543111


Thumbnail: https://grandfarewell.today/2026/06/15/downtown-denver-crash-bella-gomez-reportedly-injured-as-cesario-serrato-is-arrested-in-pedestrian-collision-investigation/

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epic faildenver coloradocesario serratobella gomezrun over by drunk driver
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