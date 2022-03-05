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Top Secret PFIZER's Confidential Adverse Effects Documents have been Leaked
This is information beginning on page 29 of Pfizer’s 5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021
See the list of Adverse Side Effects here: https://mrnavac.blogspot.com/2022/03/pfizer-post-authorization-adverse-event.html