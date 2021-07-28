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Central China - Huge Floods - Millions Affected - Abandon homes - 3 dams collapsed in 48 hours
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433 views • July 28, 2021
Devastation in Chia for many people as floods take away their homes and livelihoods! You have to feel for the people and why the government is doing nothing for the affected! The report is very heartbreaking!
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