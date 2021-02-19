Charlotte Mason Online is here!

We are honoured to share this project with the English speaking community; project that was born in our minds and hearts a couple of years ago. Our desire is to present the ideas of Charlotte Mason's philosophy of education to the Hispanic American families. We are grateful for some CM´s practitioners who have been in some way or another an inspiration for us. We want to honour your experience in practicing this method, your enthusiasm and guidance towards the translation projects, your mentoring, your writings and research that have inspired our lives; now, we feel ready to continue with and expand this circle of blessing in order to bless the Spanish speaking families in our community.



All the glory be to the Divine Providence, for allowing us to implement this living method of education and to delight ourselves in these principles and practices.