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The Patriot & Lama Show - Episode 68 – Currency Crisis
my patriots netwok
my patriots netwok
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68 views • September 02, 2022

Are The Worlds Fiat Currencies Ready to Be Replaced?


Would You Be Safe If This Were the Case?

In Episode 68, The Patriot and The Lama Will Discuss How You Can Protect & Position Yourself to Be on the Right Side of This Currency Crisis.
So, Make Sure to Share This Episode with Family & Friends as This Could Help Wake Them Up and Prepare Them Appropriately.

You Never Know Who You Can Help Change for Their Life for the Better by Sharing This Teaching; So, Go Ahead, Sow Good Seed, And Share It Now.

At The End of This Episode, We Will Answer Questions from The Live Audience.

Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) Is the Founder of My Patriots Network & Mastermind Webinars, and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) Is the Founder of Circle of Life.

🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
🙌 Join the FREE Circle of Life Community: https://Rasaji.com

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jimmie schwinnmaster lama rasajithe patriot and lama show episode 68
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