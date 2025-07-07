P.4b JK’s HOSPITALISATION; MORE sleep, LESS pain MVI_4788-92,4-800merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
JK has had better sleep, and alertness with less pain today, and had the bonus of our grandsons coming to visit, with their mum and dad. The ambience and care at Joondalup Hospital have been far superior than RPH, so far, with lovely staff who are trying to help JK through this crisis. We are hoping, of course, that this spirit continues.