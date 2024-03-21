Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US Government-Funded Polling Validates 2024 Russian Elections - West Simply Doesn't Like the Outcome
channel image
The Prisoner
9023 Subscribers
Shop now
27 views
Published 20 hours ago

- US government-funded polling via the Levada Center indicates Russian President Vladimir Putin as of 2024, has an 86% approval rating, very close to the 87.3% electoral outcome of President Putin's re-election;

- Conversely, President Putin's "fiercest opponent," according to the same US government-funded polling organization, had single-digit approval ratings as of 2023;

- US government-funded polling validates the outcome of the Russian elections, the US simply doesn't like the outcome, and through concerted propaganda is trying to undermine the credibility of the elections;

- This is only the latest example of the US and Europe interfering in and undermining, not upholding democracy and self-determination around the globe;

NEO - West Declares Russian Elections “Undemocratic” Because it Doesn’t Like Winner

https://journal-neo.su/2024/03/19/west-declares-russian-elections-undemocratic-because-it-doesnt-like-winner/

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/


Keywords
putin2024the westthe new atlasrussian elections

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket