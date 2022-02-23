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X22 Report A 02. 22. 22.
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240 views • February 23, 2022
Ep. 2709a - The [CB] Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud, CBDC Will Control The Population
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The D's are following their old playbook, the wealthy do not pay taxes, but this is backfiring on them. The [CB] says the quiet part out loud, the CBDC will be used to control the people in the new economy, this has already failed. Trump signals that fuel is going to double or triple.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The D's are following their old playbook, the wealthy do not pay taxes, but this is backfiring on them. The [CB] says the quiet part out loud, the CBDC will be used to control the people in the new economy, this has already failed. Trump signals that fuel is going to double or triple.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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