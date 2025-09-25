BrightLearn - Naturopathic Nutrition: A Guide to Nutrient-Rich Food and Nutritional Supplements for Optimum Health by Abram Hoffer and Jonathan Prousky

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast explores "Naturopathic Nutrition: A Guide to Nutrient Rich Food and Nutritional Supplements for Optimum Health" by Drs. Hoffer and Prousky, revealing how personalized, nutrient-dense diets, strategic supplementation and rejecting processed foods can prevent chronic disease, enhance longevity, and restore health—while exposing the failures of modern medicine’s one-size-fits-all, pharma-driven approach.
