© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEWSOM WANTS TO STEAL MONEY TO HELP WOMEN M***ER BABIES
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • May 12, 2022
Calling abortion a “reproductive right” is like calling rape a “sexual orientation”. Language is powerful which is why the left hijacks words in an attempt to hijack reality, but there is no justification for murdering the innocent just like there’s no justification for raping another human being. It is morally reprehensible. You must ask yourself why anyone would want to justify it, abortion I mean. Understand that the same people at the root of this movement they ridiculously refer to as “pro-choice” are the same individuals attempting to reshape pedophilia as a sexual orientation. Ironically, pedophilia, is statutory rape - so it would seem that the progressive left is justifying murder and rape and asserting that it should be normalized. If that doesn’t fit your definition of evil, then you may be too far gone to save. Newsom, through his own actions, is advocating for both. Here in this article he clearly has no issues with spending tax payer money (during an economic free fall deliberately manufactured by the federal government), on helping women more effectively murder their babies and he has already passed policies that are soft on pedophiles. There’s a reoccurring pattern here if you are brave enough to see it: the Demolition Party, the left, the progressives, are all soft on crime, soft on pedophilia, anti-merit, pro baby murder, anti-liberty, anti-America, and anti-free market. All of which, historically, have produced nothing but tragedy and death.
https://www.theblaze.com/news/gavin-newsom-abortion-california-website
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/NEWSOM-WANTS-TO-STEAL-MONEY-TO-HELP-WOMEN-MER-BABIES-e1ieb4d
https://www.theblaze.com/news/gavin-newsom-abortion-california-website
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/NEWSOM-WANTS-TO-STEAL-MONEY-TO-HELP-WOMEN-MER-BABIES-e1ieb4d
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.