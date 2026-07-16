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Communism That Will Scare You 07/16/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today we take a deeper look at a group called “Revolutionary Communists of America”. We see what they would like to achieve, what their beliefs are and ultimately how they want to destroy America.

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Keywords
scarecommunismyouprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:54Communists of America

10:46Communisms in U.S. Leadership

13:27Communisms Spreading through the Nation

24:43Trump Video

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