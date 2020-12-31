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Front Line Nurse Tells Real Story Of Congressman Who Died OF COVID! Dec 30, 2020
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477 views • December 31, 2020
Front Line Nurse Tells Real Story Of Congressman Who Died OF COVID! Dec 30, 2020
Nurse Who Exposed 'COVID Epicenter' Fraud Rallies Medical Professionals At The US Capitol On January 6th, 2021 - Dec 30, 2020
Nurse Erin Olszewski, author of "Undercover Epicenter Nurse," live via Skype to spread the word about the gathering of nurses, doctors, and other medical professionals at the US Capitol on January 6th to speak out about the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines.
https://theresistance.video/watch?id=5fecfc0f9e16791e714cbbc7
Marie Olszewski joins Owen to reveal what she believes may have led to a congressman elect's untimely passing.
https://theresistance.video/watch?id=5fed3ea4ac8ab41f80fa2b97
https://nopcbsnews.com/
Nurse Who Exposed 'COVID Epicenter' Fraud Rallies Medical Professionals At The US Capitol On January 6th, 2021 - Dec 30, 2020
Nurse Erin Olszewski, author of "Undercover Epicenter Nurse," live via Skype to spread the word about the gathering of nurses, doctors, and other medical professionals at the US Capitol on January 6th to speak out about the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines.
https://theresistance.video/watch?id=5fecfc0f9e16791e714cbbc7
Marie Olszewski joins Owen to reveal what she believes may have led to a congressman elect's untimely passing.
https://theresistance.video/watch?id=5fed3ea4ac8ab41f80fa2b97
https://nopcbsnews.com/
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