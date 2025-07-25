Is Someone Making Merchandise Of You?

Would you believe someone if they said listening to them would instantly improve YOUR life? Can someone you've never met know your struggles, the problems in your life, or even what you think about anything at all in the world? How could they even say such a thing honestly? BUT, they were already honest in telling you to do what they say! It's not about you really, is it? Probably should read along this chapter in 2nd Peter. IT IS WHAT IT IS! 🤣

Please don't be so foolish in giving yourself to the scheme of another. There are only 2 people who know you and where you've been... you and Jesus. If you're ready, talk to him. Otherwise, don't allow yourself to become someone's merchandise or a pawn in their illusions. "For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?"

Only Jesus can improve your life now and eternally. Go with God. Train your mind, not a.i. Brainpower is the real biotech.

Song: Axiom by Pylot