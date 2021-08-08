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Want to Be Happier?
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1 view • August 08, 2021
Do you want to be happier? Almost everybody does. Inc. magazine posted something online recommending what to focus on to be happy. Although Inc. did not refer to spiritual matters, a couple of its points are applicable to Christians. In this video, Dr. Thiel goes over some key points from Inc. as well as words from Jesus on what our focus should be. He also quotes scriptures in both the Old and New Testaments related to being happy. Wisdom and growing are mentioned. He mentions the Kingdom of God as well as that biblical principles for happiness are applicable to men and women, boys and girls.
A written article of related interest is available titled "Inc., WCG, and the Bible on Being Happier" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/wcg-news/inc-wcg-and-the-bible-on-being-happier/
A free online book was also mentioned titled "The MYSTERY of GOD’s PLAN: Why Did God Create Anything? Why Did God Make You?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/mystery-gods-plan-why-did-god-create-anything.pdf
A written article of related interest is available titled "Inc., WCG, and the Bible on Being Happier" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/wcg-news/inc-wcg-and-the-bible-on-being-happier/
A free online book was also mentioned titled "The MYSTERY of GOD’s PLAN: Why Did God Create Anything? Why Did God Make You?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/mystery-gods-plan-why-did-god-create-anything.pdf
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