This Baby of Mine, Lost In His Mind - The Autism Song (Father's Version)
Dustin Nemos
Dustin NemosCheckmark Icon
1937 followers
79 views • 8 months ago

https://theserapeum.com/poetry-for-the-soul/


This baby of mine, lost in his mind.


[Verse 1]


Once upon a time, this baby of mine,

so precious, so new, and in such excellent health

This joy, this gift, Suddenly lost his mind,

Following the expert advice of those who seek wealth.


[Verse 2]


the light of my life, burning within

the pain neverending, this horrible sin.

His souls intact, but screaming out in pain,

What have they done to my child? Oh the shame!


[Chorus]


What will happen with this baby of mine?

Trapped in pain, lost in his mind?

Oh light of my life, in darkness, you shine.

What will become of your broken kind?


[Verse 3]


Now he's trapped, in a body polluted

As if of his essence his soul had been looted.

And who do we blame? Ourselves or The Game?

This victim had a victimizer - them we should shame.


[Verse 4]


I repent of my weakness - should've tested all things.

Please Creator, forgive me - and heal my child's brain.

I will follow your way, your call, your word.

Your Son, Your Will, You are my Lord.


[Chorus]


What will happen with this baby of mine?

Trapped in pain, lost in his mind?

Oh light of my life, in darkness, you shine.

What will become of your broken kind?


[Verse 5]


Though we deserve it not, and have sinned many times,

Have faith that through Him, we can heal many minds.

But understand this - what autism doesn't destroy,

It turns into those people The Creator employs.


[Verse 6]


The Autistic Army - exposing the lies,

Connecting the dots - and showing the ties.

What was meant to curse, instead became blessing.

They don't realize yet with whom they are messing.


[Chorus]


What will happen with this baby of mine?

Trapped in pain, lost in his mind?

Oh light of my life, in darkness, you shine.

What will become of your broken kind?

Keywords
vaccinesautisminjuryvaccineshotsvaxsidssuddenly

