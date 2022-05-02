British mercenary Andrew Hill appeals to his former mercenaries, who, like him, committed crimes against civilians, to leave Ukraine before it's too late.

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Now Hill is in the DPR. He appeals to his former friends, who, like him, committed crimes against civilians, to leave before it's too late. He tells how foreign mercenaries tortured Russian servicemen. He tries in every possible way to cooperate and make a deal in order not to receive capital punishment.
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Video in English with Russian subtitles