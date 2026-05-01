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Offset Alzheimer's Gene Risk? Lifestyle Holds the Key!
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-Trinity College Dublin study links diverse midlife activities with cognitive performance in later adulthood outcomes.

- Research on 700 adults aged 40–59 found combined activities outweighed APOE ε4 genetic risk effects.

- Participants engaging varied activities scored higher than those with limited habits, regardless of genetic profiles.

- Seven include socializing, music, arts, exercise, reading, second language practice, and travel, building cognitive reserve.

- Findings lifestyle choices can buffer Alzheimer’s risk and support brain health, though causation remains unproven.



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