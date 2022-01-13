QUEBEC’S UNVAXXED TAX, JUDGE SUSPENDS DAD’S VISITATION & 4 YEAR OLD CANCER PATIENT EVICTED FROM RMH!

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pressfortruth
A Quebec Superior Court judge has suspended a father's right to see his child based on his unvaccinated status and also because he is what the court refers to as a “conspiracy theorist”. Meanwhile the Quebec government is also now suggesting that you pay up or jab up as they prepare to pass new legislation that will allow them to tax the unvaxxed! And finally a BC father and his family is facing eviction from Ronald McDonald House where his 4 year old son receives leukaemia care all because the parents still have questions about the experimental Covid-19(84) jab that have gone unanswered. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers these 3 breaking stories that once again prove without a shadow of a doubt that the Covid-19(84) nightmare we are all living through has nothing to do with health and everything to do with control!
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Sources:
https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/quebec-to-impose-significant-financial-penalty-against-people-who-refuse-to-get-vaccinated-1.5735536
https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/thousands-sign-up-for-1st-dose-of-covid-19-vaccine-as-quebec-threatens-to-tax-the-unvaxxed-1.5736806
https://ccla.org/major-cases-reports/covid-19/cclas-statement-on-quebecs-tax-proposal/
https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/quebec-judge-suspends-unvaccinated-man-s-visitation-rights-with-child-1.5737271
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/covid-survival-rate-under-20s-999987-stanford-epidemiolgy-prof-study
https://tnc.news/2022/01/12/b-c-family-being-evicted-from-ronald-mcdonald-house-due-to-vaccine-status/
https://tnc.news/media/2022/01/RMH.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKO4ck0UhKg
Help The Furgason's through cancer treatment.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-furgasons-through-cancer-treatment
THE TRUTH ABOUT ALBERTA TEENS DEATH And The FAKE NEWS Surrounding The COVID-19(84) DEATH COUNTS!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-truth-about-alberta-teens-death-and-the-fake-news-surrounding-the-covid-1984-death-counts/
TWO ONTARIO CHILDREN UNDER 10 COVID DEATHS DEBUNKED!!! AND MANDATORY VACCINES COMING TO CANADA!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/two-ontario-children-under-10-covid-deaths-debunked-and-mandatory-vaccines-coming-to-canada/