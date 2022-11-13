Local Governments Can No Longer Afford Large Scale COVID Testing Due to Fiscal Deficits This Year

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https://gnews.org/articles/519175
Summary：11/12/2022 Under the zero COVID policy, PCR tests continue in various parts of China, causing a lot of financial pressure on local governments. Many local governments are experiencing fiscal deficits and can no longer afford large scale COVID testing.