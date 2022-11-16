Ed Dowd and Mike Adams deep dive into EXCESS MORTALITY following covid vaccines

- Ed Dowd is author of book "Cause Unknown"

- Insurance industry data and US Dept. of Labor statistics reveal the truth

- Excess mortality of 32% across the general population

- Over 40% mortality increase among demographic of those who have jobs

- That's over 2,400 people dying per DAY in USA, 900K Americans dead PER YEAR

- Health authorities PRETEND nobody is dying

- MILLIONS MORE have been disabled due to #vaccines

- Between those DEAD and DISABLED, many millions removed from the labor poool

- Collapsing consumer demand, Fed rate raises and the implosion of the economy

- Details on "The Humanity Project" at PhinanceTechnologies.com

- The coming global currency collapse and how the dollar "fails UP"

- Why the Euro is done

- Trouble with the Yen

- Warning about what's coming to cities when currency collapse hits

- TheyLiedPeopleDied.com





