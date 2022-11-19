Sneak Preview of Plandemic 3 with Mikki Willis - Rough Cut That Points to the Big Picture Emphasis of Plandemic 3

Mikki Willis gave the Red Pill Expo a sneak peek preview of his upcoming documentary Plandemic 3. The longest preview yet (about 20 minutes). He also provided some bonus coverage that isn't even fully edited, but you could have fooled me. A side by side showing the Event 201 and the reality that unfolded after the Event 201 simulation. A script followed nearly word for word.
Powerful and moving. You won't to wait for the finished documentary after watching this.
