Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sneak Preview of Plandemic 3 with Mikki Willis - Rough Cut That Points to the Big Picture Emphasis of Plandemic 3
222 views
channel image
Deception By Omission
Published 9 days ago |

Mikki Willis gave the Red Pill Expo a sneak peek preview of his upcoming documentary Plandemic 3. The longest preview yet (about 20 minutes). He also provided some bonus coverage that isn't even fully edited, but you could have fooled me. A side by side showing the Event 201 and the reality that unfolded after the Event 201 simulation. A script followed nearly word for word.

Powerful and moving. You won't to wait for the finished documentary after watching this.

Subscribe to this channel for updates.

https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog

Keywords
vaccine injuriesvaershealth and medicinecovid19coronavirus vaccinecovid vaccinevaers reportsgovernment nurses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket