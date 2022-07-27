Have You Lost Friends Over Politics? The Most Extreme Position

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I have a friend who is on the left, who claims that I always take the most extreme position, and has since apparently dissolved the friendship. Let's take a look at these extreme positions that I have taken and ask ourselves whether or not America benefits from this total political divide we are we are unable to discuss the differences with those who think differently than us.
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