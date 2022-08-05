The Future of Nuclear Energy | Beyond the Cover

Small modular reactors, the next generation of nuclear technology, promise safety, low cost, and energy independence. Will bureaucrats stand in the way? In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews Ed Hiserodt, an aerospace engineer and president of Controls & Power, Inc. He authored the 2005 book Under-Exposed: What if Radiation Is Actually Good for You? and has been a contributor to The New American magazine since 2007.





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