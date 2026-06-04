Black Flames - Late In The Summertime

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This is an instrumental I created by sampling Just Once In My Life by The Righteous Brothers. The song is in effect produced by Phil Spector and features session band The Wrecking Crew. It was edited together beat by beat and took me 2 months to complete. The song was originally an acoustic track and has a melody and lyrics which can be listened to on my blog.
thephantomknocks.com
The footage is from Walking in the Rain CENTRAL PARK, NYC courtesy of Coffee Breaks & Soundscapes.
Song written by Steven Broome