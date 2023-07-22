Create New Account
InfoWars - EXCLUSIVE MUST SEE INTERVIEW - White House Insider Patrick Byrne Drops Major Info on Jack Smith and Jan 6 - 7-21-2023
Patrick Byrne of https://deepcapture.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down inside info on the Jan 6th investigation and Jack Smith.

Keywords
trumpinfowarspatrick byrnejanuary 6jan 6thj6jack smith

