I Don't Want To Leave My Nest – Scott Hensler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show 113: Are you up to bat and you'd rather let someone else hit the ball? We are all in this together whether we like it or not and all will have to account for our actions, good or bad!
Donation - https://buymeacoffee.com/grumpyoldexorcist
Simply Holistic Store: https://www.SimplyHolistic.Store
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@GrumpyOldExorcist
SoundCloud playlist: https://soundcloud.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/sets
Main website: https://scotthenslernetwork.org
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/GrumpyOldExorcist
Audio only: https://grumpy-old-exorcist.mixlr.com/recordings
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/GrumpyOldExorcists
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scotthensler/home