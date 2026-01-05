Is Extra Spaces, a Chinese Operation, to Invade Mainland USA? 🤐

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/115842647135756070
I am SvenVonErick. I don't check comments here. Please leave me a voicemail or text here: 1 706 740 9324 if you would like to comment. If you want me to contact you back inside 72 hours, please give me context.
I would like to get a settlement, write a book, & or do a movie.
ericksonsteve99 at Gmail dot Com
Steven G. Erickson
215 S. Broadway Suite 217
Salem, NH 03079 USA
If you would like to buy me a coffee please place $5 bill, a Postal or other Money Order, a check for any amount if you want to help get the word out that Christians need to consolidate for our own self defense. Stamped Envelopes are sold at US Post Office.