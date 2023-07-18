Sutures, Tradecraft, Communist Coups d'Etat, And Antagonizing The Patriots in Weimerica

Learn how to do sutures vid: https://www.doomandbloom.net/video-simple-running-suture-demo/#new_tab and get you a good sutures kit. Existing in a non permissive environment: https://tactical-wisdom.com/2023/07/17/life-in-a-non-permissive-environment/ Over-Covert-Clandestine article/vid: https://lifeisaspecialoperation.com/covert/ Trump may be arrested/indicted for J6: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/07/trump-to-be-arrested-indicted-for-j6/ Is the communist insurrection going to arrest Trump for J6 non-crimes in or to incite Americans? Be prepared in any event. Things will get worse before they get worse, and they'll get worse again before they get better!!! "be wise like wolves and innocent like doves..." BREAKING: Diversity-hire/Sec Def Lloyd Austin just announced $1.3 billion more aid (money laundering) to Ukraine (a worldwide hub of child trafficking and organ harvesting).Strangely, Gen Milley did not wear a dress and high heels to the press conference...welcome to Weimerica!!! The way things are going, if you're not working on your physical conditioning, you better get on it.

