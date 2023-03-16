Create New Account
Russian airborne forces team up with T-80 tank crews amid ongoing hostilities
High Hopes
Published 14 hours ago |
RT


March 16, 2023


The armored groups of the Russian airborne forces equipped with BMD-4M infantry fighting vehicles, along with T-80 tank crews, were filmed in combat during the special military operation.


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2dd3yw-russian-airborne-forces-team-up-with-t-80-tank-crews-amid-ongoing-hostiliti.html


russiawarukraineactiont-80hostilitiestank crewsjoint combatairborne forces

