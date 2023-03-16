Russian airborne forces team up with T-80 tank crews amid ongoing hostilities

RT
March 16, 2023
The armored groups of the Russian airborne forces equipped with BMD-4M infantry fighting vehicles, along with T-80 tank crews, were filmed in combat during the special military operation.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2dd3yw-russian-airborne-forces-team-up-with-t-80-tank-crews-amid-ongoing-hostiliti.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.