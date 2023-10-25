X22 Report Ep 3195b - [DS] Pushing Everything, Division, Distraction, War, Approach Looks Good, Call The Ball
The [DS] is now pushing everything they have, they want the people divided, they want a distraction and they are pushing red lines. They have told Iran do not try anything, this is the same tactic that they always use when they want war. Trump is pushing peace and the people will have to make a decision in the end, do they want peace or war. Scavino drops a message, the approach looks good. Soon we will call the ball.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
