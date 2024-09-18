How To Flee From The Demonic Entity Harassing You

No matter how hard You try does everything in your life get all messed up, perhaps their is a Demon involved?

Music by Send Rain

Why would the demonic host flee from You if you resist them?

The demonic host do not have bodies they are the disembodied spirits of the Nephilim, in their current state they are hungry, thirsty, and have a sex drive that they can’t satisfy?

When they inject thoughts into your head and You build a fantasy, they feel some pleasure from the brain to the nervous system and it gives them a moment of relief.

They know their time is short and if You are not going to play along they will move on to someone who will.





By resisting the demonic host you automatically draw nearer to God. Solomon talks about the same thing.





Commit = “Roll upon” it literally means total trust and submission.

When You trust God and submit to Him your thought life will vastly improve.





The highway or path You are currently on where is it leading you, are you drifting away or drawing nearer to God?