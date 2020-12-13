EX-RUSSIAN INTEL OFFICER: Depopulation agenda is real (REDUX)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
1) Depopulation initiative
2) Political control over the remaining population
3) Deflation of the current financial bubble
4) Liquidation of geo-economic competitors
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2vqjBtnltI
Inessa S