The Secret Financial War Between Trump and China - Dr. Kirk Elliott

BOOK: Thriving in the Economic Tsunami by Dr. Kirk Elliott

- TARIFFS -



WHITEHOUSE.GOV FACTSHEET





https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/02/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-imposes-tariffs-on-imports-from-canada-mexico-and-china/





https://x.com/TrumpDailyPosts/status/1886052836661932298



Trump Truth Social

https://x.com/TrumpDailyPosts/status/1886052616523911622



Trade Wars Begin: Trump Slaps Tariffs On Canada, Mexico And China; Triggers Immediate Retaliation

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/trade-wars-begin-trump-slaps-25-tariffs-canada-and-mexico-10-china?utm_source=daily_newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=3952





How Trump’s 2025 Tariffs on Canada & Mexico Impact Gold & Silver

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2025-02-02/how-trumps-2025-tariffs-canada-mexico-impact-gold-silver



- HEDGE FUNDS BETTING ON HUGE CORRECTION -





Pension disaster: Hedge funds bet on US stock market crash amid 'Trump uncertainty' in blow to savings

https://www.gbnews.com/money/pension-stock-market-crash-trump





Hedge funds bet billions on market crash in Trump’s America

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2025/01/31/hedge-funds-bet-billions-against-trumps-america/



Hedge funds' massive bet on stock market crash raises alarm for 401(k)s - and risks ire of Trump

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14348965/Hedge-funds-massive-bet-stock-market-crash-raises-alarm.html



- GOLD LEAVING LONDON AND PRECIOUS METALS NEWS -



SUPPLY SHORTAGE–BANKS NEED PHYSICAL DELIVERY SILVER SENT TO COMEX

https://x.com/JoshPhilipPhair/status/1882468393590333866



LONDON GOLD MARKET 4 WEEKS DELAYED ON SHIPMENTS. WHAT IS GOING ON? https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/london-gold-market-queues-up-borrow-central-bank-gold-after-big-shipments-us-2025-01-29/



GOLD INVENTORIES AT COMEX UP 75% SINCE NOVEMBER https://x.com/maneco1964/status/1884622462135976214/photo/1



GOLD INVENTORIES AT COMEX SURGE TO 30 MILLION OUNCES https://x.com/kobeissiletter/status/1885087815249129797?s=12



NOW SWISS EXPORTS OF GOLD TO US ARE HAPPENING!

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-01-30/swiss-gold-exports-to-us-surged-last-month-on-trump-tariff-fears?embedded-checkout=true





GOLD DOES NOT BELIEVE THE FED HAS THINGS UNDER CONTROL https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/gold-hits-new-record-high-dear-jerome-powell-everything-under-control





- AMERICA’S FINANCIAL DOOMSDAY UNLESS TRUMP CAN FIX THIS MESS -



STOCKMAN: AMERICA’S FINANCIAL DOOMSDAY UNLESS TRUMP/VIVEK/MUSK CAN ELIMINATE $2T FROM THE BUDGET SOON

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/stockman-americas-fiscal-doomsday-machine-must-be-stopped



- DEEPSEEK AND AI -



BIGGEST PANIC INDUCED SELLING SPREE SINCE THE JAPANESE YEN CARRY TRADE COLLAPSE

https://x.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1883829688180859285



WHY IS THE AI COMMUNITY CONCERNED ABOUT DEEPSEEK’S TECHNOLOGY?

https://www.yahoo.com/news/china-shoestring-ai-humiliates-us-175139956.html



WHY FREEDOM LOVING PEOPLE SHOULD BE CONCERNED ABOUT DEEPSEEK’S TECHNOLOGY

https://x.com/glennbeck/status/1883996035502203182



DEEPSEEK IS A CHINESE SHOT ACROSS TRUMP’S BOW

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/why-deepseek-is-a-chinese-shot-across-trumps-bow-7b009f02



US NAVY RESTRICTS DEEPSEEK USAGE DUE TO SECURITY CONCERNS

https://www.cnbc.com/2025/01/28/us-navy-restricts-use-of-deepseek-ai-imperative-to-avoid-using.html





Elon Musk X Video: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1885197159051477462?s=42





