Daniele Ganser Exposes The Ruthless Empire
What is happening
Published a day ago

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/ganser-empire/

Joining me today to discuss war, peace and the future of humanity is Daniele Ganser, an historian, author, energy and peace researcher and head of the Swiss Institute for Peace and Energy Research (SIPER). He is the author of the groundbreaking book on Operation Gladio, NATO's Secret Armies: Operation Gladio and Terrorism in Western Europe, and joins us to today to discuss his latest book, USA: The Ruthless Empire.
cia war history usa 9/11 jfk japan peace ww2 iraq wtc 7 military bases daniele ganser attack on pearl harbor the ruthless empire

