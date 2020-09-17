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South Dakota school board meeting throws out man without mask.
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48 views • September 17, 2020
A demonstration of a police state in the making. It is not against the law to not wear a mask yet the authorities can do this? Policies are not laws. The police should know this but they ignore and follow orders. When is everyone going to realize that this is about compliance and nothing else? Not good!
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