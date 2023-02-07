The Antichrist system is waiting to take control now. The only thing hindering it is nationalistic leaders. America’s forefathers declared their independence from Great Britain and they were victorious because of their faith in God, belief in the Bible, and a desire to pursue happiness apart from tyranny.

People today have lost faith in God completely and embraced socialism. The World Government has sent a vanguard to destroy our nation from within and the radicals have a good foothold. The next presidential election will be the tipping point. The good times are almost over and Christians need to rise up.

The Holy Spirit and the Christian church have been holding back the Devil for the last 2,000 years. Will America embrace Satan’s globalist agenda? Prayer is the key because it unlocks the power of the Holy Spirit to change the hearts of the ungodly. The time of the Antichrist here. Do you support sin in the name of tolerance or are you willing to take a stand for biblical truth? How much do you care for humanity?

RLJ-1763 -- JULY 5, 2020

AMERICA IN TURMOIL Part 4: Party Time is Over

