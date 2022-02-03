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Winter Field Day amateur radio video 1: Why do this?
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22 views • February 03, 2022
American Legion Corvallis Montana Post #91 planned and put together this remote winter radio operation to improve our skills, learn and practice providing emergency communications in less than ideal conditions.
We are certainly better than when we did this a year ago, and will likely grow in capabilities every time we practice.
This is one of four clips I will share - the best of the bunch for knowing why we do this and as an overview of the how.
We are certainly better than when we did this a year ago, and will likely grow in capabilities every time we practice.
This is one of four clips I will share - the best of the bunch for knowing why we do this and as an overview of the how.
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