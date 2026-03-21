📉 US-Israel war on Iran fraught with dire fallout for entire global economy - Chinese academic

The Iran war “could drag on for years and years,” Chinese academic Professor Jiang Xueqin says in interview with Tucker Carlson.



This will inevitably have major repercussions on the global economy, such as energy shortages and food rationing, he notes.



Eventually, he speculates, the US will send in ground troops, the Strait of Hormuz will be contested, and other nations will be drawn into the conflict.



💬 “So, things are spiraling out of control… There really is no more off-ramp, the sides are committed to a long war of attrition, and the consequences for the entire global economy are quite dire.”

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