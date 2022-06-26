Dating Apps Bring Out the Worst in People | Ride and Roast





But according to Nancy Jo Sales, they only bring out the worst in men. Of course.#RideAndRoast #Dating #DatingOnline





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Brought to you by Thomas Fitzgerald’s “The Police Are Not Your Friends”

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