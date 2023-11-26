WHO Are the Conspirators?

The great conspiracy is about control of the rest of us by a relatively small set of wealthy families and the functionaries they have manipulated into serving them by enticement, blackmail and threat.

Over the centuries, the hidden planners have established many organizations and institutions. They have infiltrated businesses, governments, and bureaucracies with their operatives, and devised and revised policies, programs and propaganda to carry out their agenda.

~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/ – holistic learning modules:



health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy

~ program notes, archives, resources – https://awaremore.com/Programs/

~ natural health items – https://reallywell.com





