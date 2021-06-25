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Τρόμος! Ο πρόεδρος του του ΕΟΔΥ εμβολιάζεστε ή κλείνουμε πάλι
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10 views • June 25, 2021
Εδώ βλέπουμε έναν ακόμα υπάλληλο να λέει τι του είπαν τα αφεντικά του και φυσικά δεν φέρει καμία ευθύνη.
Τρόμος παντού!
Εκβιασμός για εμβολιασμό!
Πρόστιμα!
Φυλάκιση στο άμεσο μέλλον κτλ
Ήταν κακός ο Παπαδόπουλος;;;;;
ΦΑΤΕ Δημοκρατία τώρα...
Τρόμος παντού!
Εκβιασμός για εμβολιασμό!
Πρόστιμα!
Φυλάκιση στο άμεσο μέλλον κτλ
Ήταν κακός ο Παπαδόπουλος;;;;;
ΦΑΤΕ Δημοκρατία τώρα...
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