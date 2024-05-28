Create New Account
Ukrainian M2A2 Bradley IFV hit first with FPV drone, crew finished off with 152-mm Msta-B howitzer
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago

🇷🇺🇺🇦 UAV operators from the Grachi Special Forces detachment discovered the movement of a Ukrainian M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle in the Krasnohorivka area at night, after which the vehicle was hit by an FPV drone. The Kuban artillerymen with the 152-mm Msta-B howitzer were effective against the lads who dismounted from the BMP, and they also finished off Bradley.

Source @Intel Slava Z

fpv dronekrasnohorivkam2a2 bradley152-mm msta-b howitzer

