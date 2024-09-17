Babylon is fallen: Jesuit pope Francis says 'every religion is a way to arrive at God'

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on September 16, 2024.





On Friday, September 13, to an audience of young people in Singapore, Jesuit pope Francis stated that “every religion is a way to arrive at God’.





https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-pope-francis-every-religion-is-a-way-to-arrive-at-god/?utm_source=featured-news&utm_campaign=usa&fbclid=IwY2xjawFUwNZleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHREwl4Wrd4JsEk73UXWP_U_HH4RfeZ1HcF_dmXkhFS457cqcqqdSbVq1wg_aem_HAvnfIli8ilTAZ3XRNXAvg





That goes against what Christ says in John 14:6 when the Son of the Living God and God manifested in the flesh stated I AM THE WAY, the Truth and the Life, no man cometh unto the Father, but by ME.





Thus, the pope speaks against Christ which makes the pope an antichrist and the MAIN antichrist.





The pope’s brutal statement that ‘every religion is a way to arrive at God’ also goes against 1 John 2:22, 1 John 5:2, Galatians 3:26, Romans 8:16-17 and also Revelation 14:12, which identifies God’s people, His saints as they who KEEP the commandments of God and have faith of Jesus (King James Bible).





The pope, regardless who sits in the papal chair, is antichrist because the pope speaks against Christ:





1. The current pope says that Muslims are our brothers which goes against 2 Corinthians 6:14-17





2. The pope said that atheists can go to heaven based on good works alone...forget about faith in Christ.





3. The pope said that the cross of Christ was a failure humanly speaking which goes against 1 Corinthians 1:18.





4. The pope says that it is ok to bless homo Roman Catholic couples which goes against Leviticus 18:22, Romans 1:27-28 and 1 Corinthians 6:9-10.





5. The pope said that the Sabbath is Jewish in his encyclical in 2015 when Christ says that the Sabbath was made for man in Mark 2:27.





6. The pope supports the theory of evilution and thus, rejects Genesis 1.





7. And now, the pope says that every religion is a ‘way’ that arrives at God, and thus, he rejects what Christ says in John 14:6.





The world’s man-made religions do NOT recognize Jesus Christ or Yeshua or Emmanuel as the Son of God and as the Christ or the Messiah. That makes them antichrists as well.





In 1 John 2:22, we read: Who is a liar but he that denieth that Jesus is the Christ? He is antichrist, that denieth the Father and the Son.





Antichrists reject Jesus Christ as THE Christ or the Messiah and they reject Him as the Son of God. Muslims, Jews, Buddhists, Hindus, communists, atheists, homos and pedos, and billions others reject Christ as the Son of God and as the Messiah.





Topics addressed in the video include:





80% of the Vatican prelates are homos:





https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/2186413/80-cent-vatican-clerics-are-gay-distorting-catholic-church-shame





100 MILLION people, mostly Christians, tortured and MASS-MURDERED by the Vatican:





"For professing faith contrary to the teachings of the Church of Rome, history records the martyrdom of more then one hundred million people."--Brief Bible Readings, p. 16.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington