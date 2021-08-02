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Cerebella Ataxia, Brain Anatomy, and Deep Brain Stimulation Side Effects Discussed with Aasef Shaikh
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21 views • August 02, 2021
How can neurodegenerative diseases be better understood to find new therapeutic techniques? Researchers use tools like deep brain stimulation and virtual reality to make new leaps. Press play to learn:
The physical signs that hint at the development of Parkinson's
How brain circuits can be modulated
The next stages of research planned by Aasef Shaikh
Aasef Shaikh, a neurologist and neuroscientist from Daroff-Dell'Osso Ocular Motility Laboratory at Cleveland VA Medical Center, shares their experience researching neurodegenerative diseases and Parkinson's Disease particularly.
By identifying key risk factors and signals that an individual may develop Parkinson's Disease, therapeutic techniques can be implemented early to begin proactive treatment. In addition, techniques like deep brain stimulation can give patients insight into their condition and allow neurologists a peek behind the curtain.
Systems neuroscientists study the circuits within the brain that allow proper function throughout the body. To prevent unfortunate events like falls and slips, neuromodulators work to solve faulty brain circuits. While Parkinson's never kills the patient, the side effects do.
Visit https://www.apdaparkinson.org for more information.
The physical signs that hint at the development of Parkinson's
How brain circuits can be modulated
The next stages of research planned by Aasef Shaikh
Aasef Shaikh, a neurologist and neuroscientist from Daroff-Dell'Osso Ocular Motility Laboratory at Cleveland VA Medical Center, shares their experience researching neurodegenerative diseases and Parkinson's Disease particularly.
By identifying key risk factors and signals that an individual may develop Parkinson's Disease, therapeutic techniques can be implemented early to begin proactive treatment. In addition, techniques like deep brain stimulation can give patients insight into their condition and allow neurologists a peek behind the curtain.
Systems neuroscientists study the circuits within the brain that allow proper function throughout the body. To prevent unfortunate events like falls and slips, neuromodulators work to solve faulty brain circuits. While Parkinson's never kills the patient, the side effects do.
Visit https://www.apdaparkinson.org for more information.
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