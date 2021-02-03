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Doctors and Nurses Giving the Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Tried as War Criminals
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430 views • February 03, 2021
In recent months, Dr Coleman's videos have been targeted by trolls spreading lies, libels and misinformation and because of this, Dr Coleman has had to disable comments. We hope you understand.
In an emotional video, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why doctors and nurses giving the covid-19 vaccine will be tried as war criminals.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
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Dr Vernon Coleman
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman?page=videos
In an emotional video, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why doctors and nurses giving the covid-19 vaccine will be tried as war criminals.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dr Vernon Coleman
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman?page=videos
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