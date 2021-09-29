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Grappling With COVID-19 Bigotry And Fear That The Left Is Propagandizing People With
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20 views • September 29, 2021
You've probably experienced it. You forgot to wear a mask in a public and someone goes ballistic or acts like you're exposing them to Zyklon-B. We have all experienced people that have turned the COVID-19 into a fear issue or have believed the propaganda that the Media and Government has instilled them with. Tonight I talk about this act of attrition. It's Walter Cronkite all over again.
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