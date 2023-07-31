Revolutions, Tyrants & Wars: Total Onslaught
Are sinister forces working behind the scenes to achieve their Hegelian synthesis and bring about a new order of things?
Some highlights discussed are the revolutions of the previous century, culminating in the rise of the USA, the Kennedy assassination, and the setting up of the new world order.
SOURCE:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=dAxabNMNt60&feature=youtu.be
