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THE GREAT RESET HAS STARTED ! OBEY or PAY !
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754 views • February 14, 2021
THE GREAT RESET HAS STARTED ! OBEY or PAY !
The Great Reset has started already and is going to get much worse in 2021.
Elisa Barwick from The Citizens Party joins Martin North from DFA to discuss the disturbing developments which are in train, as Central Banks gain more control of the financial system and our futures.
Essentially exercising power outside democratic responsibility, and with the blessing of politicians and the media, a group of technocrats are driving our economy into the ground, to the benefit of the few, on the grounds of "financial stability". In practice, while it may support big corporations and super-national financial sector players, in practice it is hollowing out the real economy and reducing our civil liberties.
In this show we outline the evidence for this, and propose an alternative. Time is short.
https://citizensparty.org.au/
Go to the Walk The World Universe at https://walktheworld.com.au/
Find more at https://digitalfinanceanalytics.com/b... where you can subscribe to our research alerts
Please consider supporting our work via Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/DigitalFinanc...
Or make a one off contribution to help cover our costs via PayPal at: https://www.paypal.me/MartinDFA
We also can received bitcoins at: 13zBL1oRib9VJu8Uc9zUGNhxKDBBgUpDN1
Please share this post to help to spread the word about the state of things..
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
The Great Reset has started already and is going to get much worse in 2021.
Elisa Barwick from The Citizens Party joins Martin North from DFA to discuss the disturbing developments which are in train, as Central Banks gain more control of the financial system and our futures.
Essentially exercising power outside democratic responsibility, and with the blessing of politicians and the media, a group of technocrats are driving our economy into the ground, to the benefit of the few, on the grounds of "financial stability". In practice, while it may support big corporations and super-national financial sector players, in practice it is hollowing out the real economy and reducing our civil liberties.
In this show we outline the evidence for this, and propose an alternative. Time is short.
https://citizensparty.org.au/
Go to the Walk The World Universe at https://walktheworld.com.au/
Find more at https://digitalfinanceanalytics.com/b... where you can subscribe to our research alerts
Please consider supporting our work via Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/DigitalFinanc...
Or make a one off contribution to help cover our costs via PayPal at: https://www.paypal.me/MartinDFA
We also can received bitcoins at: 13zBL1oRib9VJu8Uc9zUGNhxKDBBgUpDN1
Please share this post to help to spread the word about the state of things..
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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