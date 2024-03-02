The American's Creed Trailer

The American's Creed Promo Trailer highlights director/actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's In the Heat of the Night, and his short film screening in film festivals around the world. He also directed an accompanying award-winning documentary "The Making of" focusing on The American's Creed's history and the creation of the film. After the film festival circuit, the Hall of Fame country entertainer is raising funds to release and advertise the projects via the internet and spread this patriotic American message. He was joined by internationally known guitarist Wesley Crider to create special music for the project. Support the effort by purchasing t-shirts and dvds. For more information visit www.RandallFranks.com/the-Americans-Creed - Copyright 2022 Randall Franks' Peach Picked Productions. (Randall Franks/Peach Picked Pub./BMI)

