P.1 Heinous emergency powers legislation deceit by Premier Mark McGowan, Western Australia MVI_7781
EK the Urban Yeti
Published a month ago
A shocking piece of legislation - Emergency Management Amendment (Temporary COVID-19 Provisions) Bill 2022 - is currently before the Western Australian parliament, promoted by Premier Mark McGowan, to give him and his henchmen extensive ongoing emergency powers to ride rough-shod over our human rights, under the guise of ‘health’ protection.

Disclaimer: my pejoratives directed at Mark McGowan, Dr Andy Robertson, etc., are my opinions only, and may be well off mark.

current eventspoliticsemergency powerswestern australiacovid-19sunday timespremier mark mcgowandr andy robertsonpolitical editor joe spagnolo

