P.1 Heinous emergency powers legislation deceit by Premier Mark McGowan, Western Australia MVI_7781

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A shocking piece of legislation - Emergency Management Amendment (Temporary COVID-19 Provisions) Bill 2022 - is currently before the Western Australian parliament, promoted by Premier Mark McGowan, to give him and his henchmen extensive ongoing emergency powers to ride rough-shod over our human rights, under the guise of ‘health’ protection.
Disclaimer: my pejoratives directed at Mark McGowan, Dr Andy Robertson, etc., are my opinions only, and may be well off mark.