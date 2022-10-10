P.1 Heinous emergency powers legislation deceit by Premier Mark McGowan, Western Australia MVI_7781

A shocking piece of legislation - Emergency Management Amendment (Temporary COVID-19 Provisions) Bill 2022 - is currently before the Western Australian parliament, promoted by Premier Mark McGowan, to give him and his henchmen extensive ongoing emergency powers to ride rough-shod over our human rights, under the guise of ‘health’ protection.

Disclaimer: my pejoratives directed at Mark McGowan, Dr Andy Robertson, etc., are my opinions only, and may be well off mark.